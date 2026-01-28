Every week, we see more signs of stress in the system. Civil unrest. State violence. Record storms. Power outages. You name it. More and more people are trying to prepare for disasters and emergencies, but they don’t know where to start. That’s why I keep working on the illustrated survival guide. I‘ve added several pages that cover important topics like dew harvesting and heatwave mitigation. I’m trying to cover a range of living situations. There’s no such thing as the perfect prep, but we’re better off with information than without it.

I’ve also revised and expanded other pages based on recommendations from readers. All of this is leading toward a print edition.

Your support and feedback mean a lot.

