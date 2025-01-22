Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Stephen's avatar
Stephen
Jan 22, 2025

Hi Jessica, if you haven’t already, you may want to look at citrus crops collapsing in FL. I know several people in the industry there who think the industry will be gone entirely in 7ish years. On the energy aide, ERCOT in TX gives a breakdown of the current electricity supply. Since the app has updated to include this information it’s been fascinating to watch the mix. Currently wind is 27.7% of all power in the area. Natural gas and coal make up 62%. Now that all the AI has been announced in the state, more investments will need to be made to keep the grid stable, but no one here is talking about it on the news. Nuclear seems like the only option to meet the demand, but the US has only built 2 plants in 30 years. The Permian Basin actually produces more natural gas than they can transport, and tend to just burn it off, which I’m sure plays a larger role in emissions than we tend to realize. As always thanks for writing, your perspective is always appreciated.

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Theresa's avatar
Theresa
Jan 22, 2025

There are so many people in the Reddit subs screaming into the void about the collapse of our world.

I feel fairly calm. No matter how bad my life gets, it will always be better than my ancestors. Ancestors who faced the never ending pogroms in Eastern Europe and ancestors who were kidnapped and enslaved in America.

I have already lived longer than Black women in Africa. Some reports say the average lifespan for Black men in the usa is 61. I am 61. I consider any life that I have going forward as bonus life. Life that so many people do not get. Heck, I had sepsis in 2023. At many hospitals or other countries I might have died.

Yes, our future is bleak. I do not understand why people are having children. Their world will more dystopian than ours.

If we think of our lives as a bonus, we can face our present and our future with serenity and calm. Accepting what we cannot change and working to change what we can change.

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