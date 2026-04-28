Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
1d

Interesting, Jessica. You can search for the term compressional heating. The usual situation is: As a cold front approaches, it compresses the air ahead of it, giving warm temperatures for a while, in advance of the cold air. Also called adiabatic heating. A science experiment illustrates it: Piece of cotton in a test tube with a sliding piston. Make the piston go down very quickly, the air inside gets hot enough to ignite the cotton.

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Joanne Firth's avatar
Joanne Firth
1d

Thank you!

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