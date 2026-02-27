Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PaulaDawn's avatar
PaulaDawn
12h

Licorice root can cause heart failure in large doses and continual use. Best to be cautious.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
10h

Looks incredible, Jessica!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Wildfire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture