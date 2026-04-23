Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Jessica's avatar
Jessica
2d

And just to be extra clear: We're not spending $4,000 to install a composting toilet. We're going with the DIY option. I just wanted to know what it would cost, in case other people are interested and haven't talked to plumbers yet.

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spencer hunter's avatar
spencer hunter
2d

Perhaps an indelicate issue: TP. Do I need to grow big leafy rhubarb? Is there perhaps a bidet solution? I don't think the usual will work in this situation.

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