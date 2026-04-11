Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Andrew Thomas's avatar
Andrew Thomas
1h

Honestly do not care to continue living in a world in which prepping becomes relevant. In a far more simple place in which we can all live reasonably peaceably with a real connection to everything around us, and respect for it? Sure. In a world that has been at least partially irradiated, awaiting my turn, and the turns of my children and grandchildren? No thanks.

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1 reply by Jessica
Thomas was lost's avatar
Thomas was lost
1h

I’m getting well confused with all your different web locations Jessica. Is this another one that I need to subscribe to so I don’t miss your posts? Will it appear on Sentinel Intelligence?

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