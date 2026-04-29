Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
2d

This is a masterpiece, Jessica. The idea that the elite may actually want a lot of us to die has been hard for me to accept, given my worldview. But there is increasing evidence. I'll contribute to thwarting their plans.

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stmi's avatar
stmi
2d

As far as preparations go all those doomsday bunkers are just expensive graves. It’s a rich people thing - once there’s enough cash to spent expensive graves come to the picture. Pyramids, mausoleums, mars colonies etc.

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