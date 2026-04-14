Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
3d

Excellent essay, Jessica, and so true. It’s annoying and actually pretty awful that people always say to shut up and not talk about the big thing in the room. I hear it often. If we say hey this is a problem, people immediately have to look away. I like how you came right out and said the things we’re not supposed to say. Say it loudly and often.

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
3d

Off topic, but I ordered my hardcopy of the manual yesterday. 😉

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