Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
17h

Self-reliance is the future to have a chance. Sharing your considerable knowledge with everyone is the right thing to do. The most basic skills forgotten by industrial society are the necessary ones. Our collective learned helplessness is fatal.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Jessica and others
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
16h

Evokes Leanne Betasamasoke Simpson’s “Murder of Crows”:

courage lights our fire and she begins to make our tea

she takes our offerings sits ready on folded knees

unrolls the canvas and puts up the drying rack

she smokes our whitefish and is surrounded by smoke stacks

https://leannesimpson.bandcamp.com/album/live-like-the-sky?t=3

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Wildfire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture