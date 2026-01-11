Current Cover

We’ve officially crossed 90 pages on Survival Illustrated. I’ve added more information on seed saving, pest management, and other topics. I’ve also formalized the layout in InDesign, which makes spellchecking much easier. This version also looks a little neater (in my opinion), since InDesign offers much more control over alignment and font size, etc. This was always the plan once I got a feel for how it was going to look. A formal layout also takes care of the margin and gutter issues, once we start getting ready to print.

Eventually, I’m going to add even more detail on the topics covered so far, including more crops and more information on batteries. For now, I’m moving into sanitation and other topics. If you have any suggestions for what we should cover next, tell me in the comments.

I’m also finally able to convert the files to a usable PDF. So, here’s everything in one useful package. Feel free to let me know about any typos or errors.

Survival Illustrated Jan 2026 12.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I’m going to be adding a dedication page. If you supported or contributed to the project and you want your name included, let me know.

At this rate, we might have a micro-guide ready for print by April or May. On the one hand, I don’t want to rush things. On the other hand, I suspect at least a few people might want to have a print version of a micro guide sooner rather than later (about 150 pages), given the trajectory we’re on. The micro guide would cover planting, foraging, rain harvesting, food storage and preservation, emergency sanitation, and basic solar setups with panels and batteries. I’m considering releasing a new print edition every year or so, with the intention of putting out the very best of what I can do on a regular schedule. Feel free to share your thoughts here. You could get the micro guide if you think you’ll need it, or wait for the full first edition later this year, probably in early fall.

That’s it for now.