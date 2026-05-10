Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
1d

You're queer. So what, Jessica? As far as our little community here, you're family. 🫂 Anyone who cares doesn't belong here.

I'm probably preaching to the choir here, but...Collapse happens slowly, then all at once. Petroleum products are likely to be one of the most immediate concerns. Food and other essentials shortages will come a little later. Gasoline and diesel runs everything. My sources* are telling me that unless the SoH is opened in the next three to four weeks, we'll see refineries starting to shut down. That's a HUGE deal. It takes a lot of time (like years) and effort to get one running again. If nothing changes within the next month, we could well see $10+/gal unleaded gas nationwide. I don't want to even think about diesel and Jet-A.

*One favorite is Malcolm Nance - Black Man Spy on Substack. He's a retired US Navy intelligence officer. He hosts with a Danish intelligence officer and a geopolitical analyst. It's like getting a college degree in those fields. A paid subscription is like sitting in a real military intelligence briefing every morning at 0800 Central. He's been extraordinarily accurate through Operation Epic Fuckup. His podcast has affected my plans more than once.

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Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
1d

Excellent, brutal post.

How many understand the immediacy of our peril expedited by the Iran War, a deliberate strategy to hasten the demise of most, the "eaters" as Kissinger referred to us?

Every policy of the Trump administration has been about murder from cutting SNAP, dismantling the EPA, attacking healthcare, and declaring outright war on the environment. Farm bankruptcies have been soaring for the last four years. Affording food, if available is poised to be the next issue.

Absolutely no one in my personal life sees this shit, but I am glad to be a neurodivergent mouse. I have no plans to fight what is coming. I won't be fighting for a can of beans in the supermarket or shot by a marauder for the tomatoes in my garden, no insult to you, my circumstances are different.

The oligarchs will nurse this crap along, but will be surprised by their fall, in which they eat each other, rats in their "utopia."

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