Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Cabot O'Callaghan's avatar
Cabot O'Callaghan
1dEdited

Thinking three (four? five?) steps ahead is something we have in common. Here's my current take, no mansplain intended. Just sharing in addition my childhood trauma-born hypervigilant modeling.

Billionaires are definitely top-tier schemers. They have plans, short and long term. Do they have a unified plan? How egos operate at that level, I think not. I think they are a loose-knit network. Sometimes they help each other, sometimes not, but they are always pathologically competitive.

My gut says Trump dies in office. Maybe due to age/health, maybe due to assassination. Maybe even this year. Hopefully publicly.

Then the power struggle between billionaires and their corporations and their sycophants, at least here in the U.S., really begin. Rival countries may make moves in the vacuum.

But we are already neck deep in dire trouble. The oil stroke is just starting to play out and the tail will last years. Israel is murderously obstinate, and will likely sabotage any deescalation. China will only tolerate the threat of losing 90% of their access to oil for so long before going kinetic. The physics and geopolitical knock-off effects go deep, all the way to the bone, and predicting how they manifest and behave is likely unknowable.

And then atop it all is the accelerating climate crisis. All of the above connected in ways that cannot be isolated from each other.

Chaos is easy to create, especially in a brittle world, but containing it as a tool is impossible. Once unleashed, it lives a life of its own. And while dreadful, it pleases me to know that the billionaires and nation-state tyrants (and their plans), will not be immune.

All we can be sure about is we are going to find out. Together. Stay spicy.

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3 replies by Jessica and others
Ella's avatar
Ella
1d

Speak out so Europe, Canada and other democracies hear. Most of the world blames Trump and MAGA. They truly don't believe that this is a long term trajectory.

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