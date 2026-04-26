Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
6d

It's so hard to find a competent assassin these days.

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Jack WAUGH's avatar
Jack WAUGH
6d

When Trump dies, the America First Policy Institute may still be around, the Heritage Foundation will still be alive, ALEC will still be alive, and the super-rich will still have their back channels for treachery and sabotage. The people shall not experience peace and freedom until the US is completely denazified.

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