Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Jeff McFadden's avatar
Jeff McFadden
4d

I agree with all of this, but I go farther. I believe that virtually all TV-type entertainment is propaganda. I've been away from it so long I don't even know what's out there now, but - every sitcom, all the rich high-class people, the nasty put-downs, all taught America how to act, how to live. It's why I walked away from TV 58 years ago now. It's all billionaires teaching America how to Want More Stuff, and it worked.

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Cat De Kelver's avatar
Cat De Kelver
4d

Terrific article, Jessica! Now you’ve got me really thinking about some of things I’ve been told over the years and took for granted. I remember hearing a broadcast during the “shock and awe” war where the allies were described as “running sorties” but the bad guys were “ striking, bombing, terrorizing” - you name it. Differences in language like that really highlight that you can be told how to view certain events without even being aware of it.

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