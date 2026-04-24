Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Jessica
1d

Quick Note: Yes, the ending ultimately tries to negate Henry's decisions, and tends toward existentialist despair. But I also think Hemingway just didn't want to offer his readers a nice, tidy, happy, convenient ending. He wanted to make it clear that you never escape tragedy. Death comes for everyone, often when you least expect it. The characters choose to abandon the futility of their civilization's "ideals" and face mortality on their own terms. That's what we're going to have to do. We're not guaranteed a happy ending, either. But we're a lot better off if we do what they did, and try for something else.

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Anthony's avatar
Anthony
1d

I really liked this essay. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

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