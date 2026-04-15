Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Giovanni Acquaviva's avatar
Giovanni Acquaviva
3d

Great article, thanks! There's so much more to metal music than what the general public is usually exposed to. There's growth, poetry, rage, vulnerability, radical inclusion, self-irony, a landscape of human emotions and ways to channel them healthily (not always, of course...!). In comparison, those "alpha males" have such a narrow perspective on human relations, just antagonism, grudge and abuse of power.

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Joe's avatar
Joe
3d

Andrew Taters and the Alfalfa Males sounds exactly like the kinda weird mock punk band I would’ve been into many years ago.

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