Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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S.M.Carter's avatar
S.M.Carter
3h

I have been saying this for years to anyone that will listen but to me, a working bicycle with racks/baskets should be a part of every households emergency resiliency kit. All they require to function is a fed human and are relatively easy to maintain. DRT's (Disaster Relief Trials) have been going on in many cities for years showcase how the humble bicycle can save lives and access places automobiles just can't get to in emergencies.

Electric utility bikes, or what many might know as an electric cargo bike, take this capability to the next level. They can be charged off a 100v wall outlet, cost pennies to 'fill', and purchase price is in a range that many more families can afford. They can carry a couple kids/or 1 adult and can be outfitted to maximize the cargo capability to carry almost anything a family would need to move. They can also get up to 100+kms or range per charge.

The cost of a very good one is only 1/5th the price of an electric car. Something like a Benno Boost is the kind of bike I am referencing but there are many options out there. And they can go where cars can't: Bypass gridlock, blocked roadways, navigate walking/biking trails, and work around obstacles that stop cars cold.

Crazy days ahead. Be safe everyone.

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4 replies by Jessica and others
Andrew Staton's avatar
Andrew Staton
3hEdited

If we could get anything besides a Tesla. I'd buy a slate truck or a BYD as a replacement to my jeep if I knew it could do the things I need. I like having an off-road capable machine that can ford water and winch itself up a steep hill.

I used to drive a Ford focus hatchback. Great little car. I got stuck in a parking lot with literal gridlock snarl of cars all around, but clear escape routes that would require hopping curbs and a small ditch. No way in my car. At that moment I had a good question occur to me- how would I get away from this area if I couldn't drive? I owned a jeep a half year later. I will get away!

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