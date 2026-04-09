Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

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Gus Schellekens's avatar
Gus Schellekens
2d

Spot on with your observations and suggestions. It can be very unsettling at first when you see the world for what it actually is, but that also equips you to position and plan how you want to live as all of this unfolds. Time to stop believing the stories we continue to be told and make our own.

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1 reply by Jessica
Sarah Connor's avatar
Sarah Connor
2d

The noise is blinding. Add to that work, life, dinner...many have little battery strength left.

I think we all can benefit from purposely slowing down so we can see what's happening to this world. Investing the time to read articles like this is a great way to do that.

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