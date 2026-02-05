An old satellite dish, converted into a solar cooker

A few months ago, I started working on an illustrated guide about survival, homesteading, and prepping. My goal has been to simplify and demystify the process of planning for short-term and long-term disasters. It’s been to make prepping something accessible and affordable. It’s also a nice way for us to channel all of the anxiety that comes with the daily news these days.

Prepping and survival aren’t about hiding in a bunker with a stockpile of beans. It’s also not about pining for the perfect bugout cabin or doomsday ranch. It’s about getting ready for the future where you are, and seeing that future in the present. It’s about taking control of your situation, as much as you can, and building something.

I’ve been researching these topics for years now, and I’ve found it calms me down. There’s no sense in letting dark thoughts keep you up at night, because it’s been like that for years now. There’s also no sense in stuffing your feelings down and pretending everything’s normal when it’s not. Despite everything, we can still do something productive, even fun.

I’m learning more as I go, and sharing my imperfect guide so people can offer their own knowledge and insights. That’s the point.

We’re well over 100 pages now. Since my last update, I’ve added pages on canning and hydroponics. I’ve expanded other sections, and I’m about to work up a page or two on portable DIY solar cookers.

Here’s the full PDF where it stands now.

Survival Illustrated 2026 Feb 65.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Next up, I’m working on a quick guide to solar cookers.