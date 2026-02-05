Survival Illustrated

Survival Illustrated

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Jacob's avatar
John Jacob
9h

This is an Awesome Resource! Many thanks for putting it together and sharing ✨🙏✨

Reply
Share
Thomas Reis's avatar
Thomas Reis
7h

Wow 😮 cool! A lesson from my granny, she survived 2 WW as a not so attractive, keep moving and be flexible. She ate a lot of Vienna and venice doves…

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Wildfire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture